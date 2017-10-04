Judwaa 2 is ruling the box office. After collecting 77.25 crores in first 4 days let’s see how it fared on its 1st Tuesday at the box office.

Varun Dhawan filling Salman Khan’s shoes in one of his most loved films – Judwaa seemed a huge challenge for him. But the collections prove why Varun has won this. The movie opened on a remarkable note collecting 16.10 crores.

The stairway only went up from there for Judwaa 2. Clocking 20.55 crores and 22.60 crores on Saturday and Sunday – the movie roared its existence at the box office. It also enjoyed an advantage of the national holiday (Gandhi Jayanti) on Monday which obviously worked in its favour.

The movie went ahead and collected 18 crores on its 1st Monday. The box office success of Judwaa 2 proves only one thing – a well-made family entertainer will never go out of style in Bollywood. Mubarakan, earlier this year, also showed a steady run at the box office for weeks.

Judwaa 2 has remained stable and collected 8.05 crores. It now stands tall with the grand total of 85.30 crores.

Trending :

Before Judwaa 2 we saw a dull phase at the box office since Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Only Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Bareilly Ki Barfi were able to score that too on lower levels. Judwaa 2 definitely has attracted a huge chunk of people resulting in a boost in the business.

The box office of Judwaa 2 is just a base of what Golmaal Again could score if made well. Both lie in the similar genre just Golmaal has a huge advantage of the franchise.

Judwaa 2 is currently the king at the box office whereas Newton is still steady on lower levels. Both the movies have a different target audience. Chef will be the next major release but with the buzz around, it’ll need strong word of mouth to trend well.