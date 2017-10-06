Judwaa 2 Ends Its 1st Week On A Celebratory Note At The Box Office

Judwaa 2 starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu continues to spread its magic at the box office as it races towards 100 crores. The movie has completed its 1st very successful week.

Judwaa 2 collected 59.25 crores in its 1st weekend, and remained stable on weekdays resulting in an amazing 1st week. The movie has collected 6.06 crores on its 1st Thursday taking the total of the movie to 98.08 crores.

It’s all set to become Varun Dhawan’s 4th 100 crore grosser after Dilwale, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and ABCD 2. He is the only actor in Bollywood who has given 9 back to back hits since his debut.

Judwaa 2 is definitely an accepted film and we don’t need any more proof for it. It has shown one of the best trends of recent times. Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha showed similar trend but it slowed down its pace on weekdays. It would be interesting to see how Judwaa 2 will fare on weekdays. Today being a National Holiday (Gandhi Jayanti), Judwaa 2 has another day to score huge.

“Judwaa 2 is David Dhawan’s 44th film. I am happy as an actor but prouder as a son. He knows his audience and says thank you,” Varun tweeted on Sunday.

The movie, also featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, released on Friday and registered an opening day collection of 16.10 crores at the Indian box office. According to trade analysts, the movie is pumping oxygen in the ailing industry.

Judwaa 2 sees Varun bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Raja and Prem portrayed by Salman Khan in Judwaa, which was also directed by David Dhawan. Jacqueline and Taapsee have stepped into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.