Judwaa 2, on its first day, opened to amazing numbers but trust us they’ll look pale in front of what the film is on the verge of earning on its 2nd day. Read to know what are the early estimates of day 2.

Starring Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Taapsee Pannu this family entertainer is a remake of 1997’s Salman Khan’s Judwaa. Varun Dhawan as Prem & Raja is amassing huge love especially from the kids who haven’t seen the old one. The word of mouth for the film is good and with a hint of what it has collected on day 2 – it seems the movie is all set to have one of the best trending(s) of 2017.

The movie opened with a bang collecting 16.10 crores on its day one. This is Varun Dhawan’s highest opening in a standalone film, his highest still is Dilwale with Shah Rukh Khan. If we go by early estimates the movie is all set to see a 20 crore+ day 2 at the box office. This means already from an amazing start the movie will show 25% of growth.

Anu Malik sang the original Oonchi Hai Building from Salman Khan starrer Judwaa, and he has also sung the track’s recreated version picturised on Varun Dhawan for Judwaa 2. The singer-composer says he’s impressed by the younger star.

“I sang this song for Salman Khan and now I have sung it for Varun Dhawan. Salman will always be a superstar. Salman took the song to a different level, but when I saw the (recreated version of the) song I also found a new superstar in Varun,” Malik told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

Judwaa 2 sees Varun bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Raja and Prem portrayed by Salman Khan in Judwaa. Jacqueline and Taapsee have stepped into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan it is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.