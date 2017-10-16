Actors Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu starrer Judwaa 2 has crossed the 200 crore mark in 16 days, its makers said.

Released on September 29, the David Dhawan directorial is a reboot of the 1997 Salman Khan-starrer Judwaa.

The action-comedy, backed by Fox Star Studios and Sajid Nadiadwala, minted 2.65 crores on its 3rd Saturday. It has collected 2.82 crores on its 3rd Sunday taking its net box office collection to 133.03 crores in India.

The total worldwide gross box office collection of the film now stands at 210.05 crores.

Varun has brought back to celluloid the iconic characters Prem and Raja played by Salman in Judwaa 2. Jacqueline and Taapsee slipped into the shoes of actresses Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively.

According to makers, Judwaa 2 has become the third Bollywood film in 2017 to cross the 200 crore mark worldwide after Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees and Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

This morning it was revealed that Varun Dhawan’s first ever wax figure will be the fourth from India to join Madame Tussauds Hong Kong with those of Mahatma Gandhi, Narendra Modi and Amitabh Bachchan currently on display. He will unveil it in the first quarter of 2018.

“Huge honour. Can’t wait to come there and stare down my wax figure. Thank you,” Varun tweeted on Monday.

Varun, who made his acting debut in the 2012 romantic comedy Student Of The Year, has also starred in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, ABCD 2, Main Tera Hero, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and most recently in Judwaa 2. He was invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be part of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

“It was a great experience to work with Madame Tussauds. I am so excited to get my wax figure in Hong Kong,” the actor said in a statement on Madame Tussauds’ official website.