Judwaa 2 is unstoppable at the box office. After crossing couple of films in the list of Varun Dhawan’s highest grossers, it now has crossed Dishoom in the list of Jacqueline Fernandez’s highest grossing list. Let’s take a look at where Judwaa 2 stands.

Judwaa 2 now stands tall at the total of 77.25 crores at the box office. After crossing A Gentleman, Roy and Murder 2 – Judwaa 2 has now crossed Dishoom [70 crores]. The next target for Judwaa 2 is to cross Brothers [82.47 crores] in the list of Jacqueline Fernandez’s highest grossing movies.

Jacqueline Fernandez’s highest grosser is Salman Khan’s Kick which earned 233 crores at the box office. Apart from this one film in the 200-crore club, she has three other films in e club 100-crore comprising of Housefull 2 (114 crores), Housefull 3 (107.70 crores) and Race 2 (102 crores).

With amazing collections of Judwaa 2, we there is one more successful film in Jacqueline’s kitty. She was last seen in A Gentleman with Sidharth Malhotra which tanked at the box office.

Before Judwaa 2 she has previously starred in sequels like Race 2, Housefull 2 and Murder 2, which has done good business at the box office. In fact, Housefull 2, Housefull 3 and Race 2 made it to the 100 crore club thus taking the second, third and fourth positions in her highest grossers.

