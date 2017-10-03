Judwaa 2 Crosses 70 Crore Mark At The Box Office In 4 Days

Varun Dhawan has been emerging as this year’s superstar for us. Judwaa 2 after having a glorious weekend of 59.25 crores the movie has enjoyed another big day on Monday (Gandhi Jayanti).

The movie entered the box office race in style collecting 16.10 crores on day 1. If a movie is good, it surely starts spreading its magic from day 2. Judwaa 2 did same. It collected 20.55 crores on its 2nd day. Sunday was biggest for the film as it collected 22.60 crores taking the first weekend to 59.25 crores.

Judwaa 2 enjoyed a national holiday on Monday in Gandhi Jayanti. Usually, a film drops on Monday but because of the national holiday – the film collected 18 crores and maintained its speed at the box office. After a big Monday, the movie now stands at the grand total of 77.25 crores.

Varun Dhawan, whose twin avatar in latest entertainer Judwaa 2 began on a good note at the box office, says the movie was fulfilling for him as an actor but he feels prouder as a son to work in his father’s 44th directorial.

“Judwaa 2 is David Dhawan’s 44th film. I am happy as an actor but prouder as a son. He knows his audience and says thank you,” Varun tweeted on Sunday.

The movie, also featuring Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu, released on Friday and registered an opening day collection of 16.10 crore at the Indian box office. According to trade analysts, it will pump oxygen in the ailing industry. Directed by Varun’s father David Dhawan, features the actor in a double role. He will bring back to celluloid the iconic characters Raja and Prem, portrayed by Salman Khan in Judwaa back in 1997.

Judwaa 2 will face competition from Saif Ali Khan’s Chef & Hollywood’s Blade Runner: 2049 this week.