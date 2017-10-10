Judwaa 2 Crosses 185 Crore Mark At The Worldwide Box Office

Judwaa 2 is not only ruling the Indian box office but is crowned at the Worldwide box office. The movie at the Indian box office stands at 119.09 crores. Let’s see how it is faring in overseas.

Judwaa 2 after 10 days has crossed the 5 million mark at the overseas box-office. Calculating the gross amount of the movie at Indian box office stands at 152.43 crores. It has collected $ 5.01 [32.75 crores] million in overseas taking up the worldwide grand total of the movie to 185.18 crores.

The comedy film has Varun bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Prem and Raja played by Salman in Judwaa, while Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu slip into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively.

“It is an outstanding feat for Judwaa 2 to race past the Rs 100 crore mark in just eight days! And this has been made possible only because of the overwhelming love from audiences for this movie and this country’s most likable superstar Varun Dhawan,” Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios, said in a statement.

“We congratulate Sajid Nadiadwala and David Dhawan, who know the pulse of Indian audiences. We at Fox Star Studios are incredibly happy that this is our second 100 crore blockbuster this year after Jolly LLB 2. It bolsters our faith in our content choices,” Singh added.

Nadiadwala said he was always confident about the film’s success. Varun is bracing himself up for Shoojit Sircar’s October and Sharat Katariya’s Sui Dhaaga – Made In India. To be directed by Sharat Katariya and written by Maneesh Sharma, Sui Dhaaga will go on the floors from January next year.

“From Gandhiji to Modiji, our country’s leaders have always endorsed the mantra of Made in India. With ‘Sui Dhaaga’, I am proud to take their message to millions of movie lovers in a manner that is entertaining and relevant,” Varun said in a statement.