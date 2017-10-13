With the amazing run that Judwaa 2 has had at the box office till now, it wouldn’t be much of a shocker if the film continues to dominate the theaters this week as well. The movie is all set to break records this season.

While the Diwali season is here, looks like Judwaa 2 will continue to rule the box office. On top of that, there are no big releases this week apart from Ranchi Diaries may as well add up to the factors working in Judwaa’s favors.

Varun Dhawan’s movie has one more week before the big releases like Secret Superstar and Golmaal Again clash at the box office. It will be interesting to see if Judwaa 2 will be able to survive after these big releases.

Here’s what Judwaa 2’s week 2 at the Box Office looked like:

Mon 2.91 cr

Tue 2.45 cr

Wed 2.25 cr

Thu 2.05 cr

Total:125.84 cr.

Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Tapsee Pannu starrer has stood with a total of 125.84 crores and has proved to be a super hit.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala treated the audience with one of the most memorable family entertainers with the 1997 Salman Khan starrer Judwaa. After 20 years the filmmaker has successfully recreated the magic of the blockbuster film with Varun Dhawan slipping into the shoes of Salman Khan in Judwaa 2.

The comedy film has Varun Dhawan bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Prem and Raja, while Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu slip into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively.