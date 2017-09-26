Judwaa 2 Box Office! Will It Be Varun Dhawan’s 3rd 100 Crore Grosser?

With 100% success rate, Varun Dhawan is the most bankable star from the gen-next of Bollywood. Entertaining us since Student Of The Year, he is here again with a perfect family entertainer in Judwaa 2.

Sequel to Salman Khan’s evergreen Judwaa, Varun Dhawan will fill the shoes of mighty blockbuster Khan. We know it’s hard to imagine anyone else as Raja & Prem apart from Salman Khan, but that’s for sure none other than Varun Dhawan could have fit that role (Unless we would have had Govinda back in full form). Varun Dhawan’s highest grosser is multi-starrer Dilwale which grossed 148 crores at the box office.

His dancing hit ABCD 2 is his 2nd highest grosser standing at 107 crores. His 3rd highest grosser is also his 3rd 100 crore film, Badrinath Ki Dulhania which collected 100.74 crores at the box office. Now, aiming at the top 3, Judwaa 2 has to trend well to reach up there. The makers have adopted an aggressive promotional strategy for the film to hype up the buzz. Salman Khan’s cameo in the film is what many of us are excited to see. Songs of the film are also doing pretty well and the film has enough buzz to open well at the box office.

Varun has already made clear he is eyeing for a family audience and wants to attract them to watch the film. “I had enjoyed the entire package of that film. So when I got the opportunity to do this film, I was like I need to do this film because I want children to come to the theatre, I want families to come to the theatre and that’s been my number one thing since I became an actor,” said the actor.

Here’s a look at the box office business of Varun Dhawan’s highest grossing films so far:

“I remember some of the best times I have had with my family or with my masis (aunts), my cousins and with my friends have been when I have gone to the theatre.”

Judwaa 2 also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu. Presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is slated to release on September 29.

What do you guys think where will Judwaa 2 land in the list of Varun Dhawan’s highest grossers of all time? Do let us know in the comments section below.