Judwaa 2 Box Office: Will It Rule The Dull September Emerging As A Hit?

As the month of September is about to come to an end, let’s take a look at yays and nays of this month. Started with Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, ending with Judwaa 2 this month has seen some surprises and many shocks.

Ayushmann Khurrana – Bhumi Pednekar’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Ajay Devgn – Emraan Hashmi’s Baadshaho started the proceedings of the month. Though Baadshaho started well but it was Shubh Mangal Saavdhan who emerged the winner in this race. Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is still going on at the box office as it has collected 41.90 crores till date. Whereas Baadshaho stands at 78.02 crores.

Next week, again, 2 movies clashed in Poster Boys and Daddy. Both tanked at the box office grossing 11.20 crores and 7 crores respectively. The Hollywood horror flick IT too released with these films and it stole the thunder from them.

It was time for Kangana Ranaut’s Simran to release after innumerous controversies. Though Kangana Ranaut received praises from critics for her honest performance in Simran, the movie didn’t connect with the audience. On the other side of this clash, Lucknow Central was a disappointment too. In short, this was another recurring week to have not a single good Bollywood film.

The immediate week Bollywood saw 3 movies releasing on the same day – Haseena Parkar, Bhoomi and Newton. While Haseena Parkar and Bhoomi continued the dull phase of the month, Newton came in as a hope. On the bright side, Newton is being selected by Film Federation of India as India’s official entry in foreign language category for the 90th Academy Awards. After Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Newton could be counted as the biggest surprise of the month.

The biggest movie of the month, Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 is all set to release this week and we have all hopes from it to be the highest grosser of this month. It has to cross Baadshaho‘s 78.02 crores to gain the this position. What do you think how will Judwaa 2 fare at the box office? Do let us know in the comments section below.