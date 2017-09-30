Coming at a time when Bollywood desperately needed a hit, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu starrer Judwaa 2 has given the industry some respite.

Judwaa 2 opened to good occupancy of 40%-45% in the morning shows yesterday. This was fantastic news for the film as occupancy in the morning easily converted into houseful shows in the evening. The multiplexes and single screens both were doing well.

The film has recorded one of the best opening days at the box office this year. 15 crores+ day one is what the trade is hinted at and the result has been the same. It has become the highest opener for a solo Varun Dhawan film. Definitely, Dilwale is the highest opener with 21 crores but that had the Shah Rukh Khan touch to it. His second best highest day 1 was ABCD 2 with 14.3 crores but now Judwaa 2 has crossed it.

The movie has collected 16.10 crores on its day one. This is indeed a very good figure and if it shows a good jump on weekends it’ll create magic. The movie has achieved the 3rd highest opening of 2017 after Tubelight & Raees.

This is the first time Varun is seen playing a double role. He brings back the iconic characters Raja and Prem, portrayed by the Dabangg star in Judwaa.

“Im not influenced from any Hollywood actor but influenced by Salman Khan. Thank you for being my Raja and Prem. the film is yours now,” Varun captioned the image.

Trending :

The Main Tera Hero actor also wrote that it had been an amazing journey to team up with his father David Dhawan, who has directed the film and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

“I genuinely hope I can make people laugh and smile and just enjoy. We need to learn to laugh on ourselves and not be scared of judgment. So I did this film to do that this is an Indian genre not something influenced from the west,” Varun added.

Judwaa 2, which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez, is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.