Judwaa 2‘s run at the box office is helping the movie to cross a record daily. Crossing films in Varun Dhawan’s highest grossing list has become a daily affair for it.

The new achieved target on the list is Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Judwaa 2 in 5 days has become 4th highest grosser in Varun Dhawan’s highest grossing movies list. It now stands at the grand total of 85.30 crores at the box office. It has crossed Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (78 crores) to achieve the 4th position in the list.

Check out the list of Varun Dhawan’s highest grossing movies here:

The top 3 highest grossing movies for Varun Dhawan are Dilwale [148 crores], ABCD 2 [107 crores] and Badrinath Ki Dulhania [116.60 crores]. Whereas Badrinath Ki Dulhania and ABCD 2 are achievable targets for Judwaa 2, it needs a miracle to cross Dilwale and become Varun Dhawan’s highest grosser till date.

Varun Dhawan has now three films in the 100 crore club so far, which are Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dilwale and ABCD 2. Judwaa 2 is all set to become his 4th 100 crore grosser.

Varun Dhawan says he feels bad that he spent 30 years neglecting other life forms, but has now pledged to care for them.

“I feel bad because for 30 years I also haven’t cared about the other life forms living alongside me, but I want to start today,” Varun tweeted.

He added: “It’s easy to start — let’s just show kindness like we would show to our loved ones. I am going to try and even you guys try.”

While Judwaa 2 is enjoying its delightful time at the box office Varun Dhawan has already released an introduction promo of his next Sui Dhaaga. He will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s October.