Judwaa 2 is currently standing with the grand total of 102.33 crores at the box office. Climbing a position up in many box office tables, this Varun Dhawan starrer is a success.

The latest achievement for Judwaa 2 is, it has crossed Race 2 (102 crores) obtaining 4th position in the list of Jacqueline Fernandez’s highest grossing movies. Take a look at the list here:

Jacqueline Fernandez’s highest grosser is Salman Khan’s Kick which earned 233 crores at the box office. Apart from this one film in the 200-crore club, she now has four other films in 100-crore club comprising of Housefull 2 (114 crores), Housefull 3(107.70 crores) Race 2 (102 crores) and Judwaa 2 (102.33 crores) being the latest entrant.

Jacqueline Fernandez, after basking in the glory of Judwaa 2 is now all excited for the third instalment of a hit franchise Race 3, says that she found her role in the film quite challenging.

“It’s a very different role. I am really excited to play my character because it’s actually a role that sees me in very different light,” said Jacqueline at the launch of season 2 Body Optix of denim brand Lee on Tuesday.

“… I am finding the role quite challenging to do,” added the actress.

Race 3 has been directed by Remo Fernandes with Salman Khan in the male lead and Jacqueline said that it will be a completely new take on Race as a franchise.

“Like how it was in part one of two of Race, in this film also all the character has shed of negativity. They all are negative until you see who actually is good person and who is bad.

“Now that we have Salman on board and Remo is directing it so it’s completely new take on Race as a franchise, so it will be exciting,” said the actress.