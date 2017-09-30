With a huge opening on day one, Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa has already started shattering some records. Read on to know the first feat achieved by this comical capper.

The remake of 1997 Salman Khan’s Judwaa, Varun Dhawan had the big shoes to fill. From the reviews coming it almost everyone has praised Varun Dhawan’s performance. The movie opened with 16.10 crores on its day 1.

The movie has entered the list of top 5 highest opening days of 2017. Check out the list:

1. Baahubali 2 – 41 crores

2. Tubelight – 21.15 crores

3. Raees – 20.42 crores

4. Judwaa 2 – 16.10 crores

5. Jab Harry Met Sejal – 15.25 crores

Judwaa 2 has outshined Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal which collected 15.25 crores on its opening day. It’s just below one Baahubali & two Khan films which is a huge achievement for Varun Dhawan.

Varun Dhawan, who loves being popular on social media, recently said trolls are criticism affect him.

“I use social media and while positive comments motivate me to work harder, negative comment and criticism depress my mind; especially it made me conscious about my films. A negative review of the film, or even one-liner negative comments on my films affect me,” he said.

“We are rather living a disciplined life. Nothing is off camera. Going out for a date is difficult, I have no time. That’s a different story. But at a party, we cannot go high or something as everyone is doing Facebook live, Instagram videos. However, I love the love that people give us,” the Badlapur actor said.

Today being Dussehra, tomorrow being Sunday and Monday being Gandhi Jayanti – Judwaa 2 is destined to have an amazing first weekend. What happens after that will write the fate of the film. For now the film has started with a boost and the makers will hope the film to remain same during the 1st two weeks.