Varun Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 has performed exceptionally well at the box office. The romantic comedy raked in 59.25 crores in its 1st weekend and later added more 18 crores on its 1st Monday at the domestic market. The movie now stands at the grand total of 77.25 crores.

Judwaa 2, in just 4 days, has already crossed the lifetime collections of four of Varun Dhawan films. It has collected 77.25 crores in 4 days.

Badlapur collected 53 crores at the box office which now has been crossed by Judwaa 2 just in 3 days. Varun Dhawan-David Dhawan’s debut venture Main Tera Hero also collected 55 crores in its lifetime which also has been surpassed by Judwaa 2‘s 1st weekend.

It has now crossed Dishoom and Student Of The Year both of which stands at 70 crores. The next target which will be crossed, as we read this, is Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania which stands at 78 crores.

With this Varun Dhawan has maintained his 100% success rate. Giving 9 successful films back to back from the scratch is something no other actor has ever done in Bollywood. From his debut in Student Of The Year till Judwaa 2, Varun Dhawan has never given a flop film.

Varun Dhawan knows exactly what his fans want and he works towards it, feels Rajeev Chudasama, Co-Founder, Marching Ants Advertising.

Chudasama was working on filmmaker David Dhawan’s Chashme Baddoor when brothers Varun and Rohit Dhawan got their eyes on his campaign.

They got to work with Chudasama on Dishoom. And now, he and Varun have come together to create posters of the forthcoming film Judwaa 2.

Talking about his experience working with Varun, Chudasama said in a statement: “Varun Dhawan knows exactly what his fans want and he works towards it. He knows how to push his films and what direction the campaign needs to go.”