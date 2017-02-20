The stage is set and it is time to roll the red carpet. Jolly LLB 2 did well over the weekend and while there was never a doubt around whether the film would enter the 100 Crore Club, the fact that it has done so with ease has made it all the more pleasant for all involved with the film. The film brought in 7.24 crores more on Sunday and with this the collections currently stand at 95.44 crore.

It is now just a matter of today and tomorrow before the film can step into the notable club and from there on, it would be time to gather all the bonus moolah that is there for the taking. The film has four open days ahead for it to bring as much collections as it can, considering the fact that Rangoon, another biggie, releases on the coming Friday due to which a good chunk of screens would go to the Saif Ali Khan-Shahid Kapoor-Kangana Ranaut starrer.

The film has been doing better than all the other new releases [The Ghazi Attack, Irada, Running Shaadi] combined together and is clearly the first choice of the audience even in its second weekend. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has already moved on to his next and is wrapping up Toilet – Ek Prem Katha which just has a few scenes left to be canned.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder