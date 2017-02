After enjoying a good opening day, Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 showed substantial amount of growth on its 2nd day at the box office.

The courtroom comedy drama raked in 17.31 crores yesterday and now stands with the grand total of 30.51 crores.

With positive word of mouth, the film is now aiming for a 50 crore opening weekend.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 2 also stars Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor in key roles.