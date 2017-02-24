Box Office – Jolly LLB 2 has the highest collections of the week

Even in its second week, it was Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 which was seeing highest footfalls coming its way. Even though three new films arrived together – The Ghazi Attack, Running Shaadi and Irada – it was Jolly LLB 2 that saw most footfalls coming its way. As a matter of fact its collections were almost double of what the other releases saw at the Box Office over the week gone by.

After collecting 77.71 crore in its first week, the film brought in 26.58 crore* more in its second week. Now that’s a reasonable drop of around 65%. The film should collect around 10 crore more from this point on and while 104.29 crore* have already come in, the lifetime collections of Holiday [113 crore] would be eventually surpassed.

One waits to see whether director Subhash Kapoor, who is clearly in the big league now, makes Jolly LLB 3 next or plugs in another film in between.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

