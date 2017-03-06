Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 continues to hold well at the worldwide box office. The movie is heading towards the 200 crore mark globally.

So far, the film has grossed 160.25 crores (nett. 114.47 crores) in India and 35 crores in the international markets.

The courtroom comedy drama now stands with a global total of 195.25 crores.

Apart from performing well at the box office, the film has also turned out to be profitable venture for the makers. Made on a moderate budget of 45 crores, the film has raked in 114.47 crores. It has earned a profit of 69.47 crores, which takes its profit percentage 154.37%.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in key roles.