The courtroom drama, Jolly LLB 2 managed to become a hit with its amazing performance at the box office. The film currently stands with a collection o 111.31 crores nett (156 crores gross) at the domestic box office.

Considering Akshay Kumar’s decent fan following in the overseas circuits, the film did not collect a huge sum but pulled off 33 crores so far from the international markets.

It now stands with a worldwide collection of 189 crores.

Jolly LLB 2 also became a profitable venture for the makers. It was made on a budget of 45 crores and has now made a profit of 66 crores, thus taking its profit percentage to 147%.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also starred Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in key roles.