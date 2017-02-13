Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 has been performing extremely well at the box office so far. The film has collected 50.46 crores in its opening weekend at the domestic box office.

It has also performed well in the overseas markets. The film’s opening weekend collections in the overseas circuits is around $2.3 million, which is 15.41 crores.

Jolly LLB 2 has already become Akshay’s fourth highest opening weekend grosser. The film after receiving good reviews has managed to maintain a good pace over the weekend.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, it also stars Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor in lead roles.