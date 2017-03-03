Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 has still been collecting a little moolah in the week days. The film currently stands with a collection of 112.97 crores nett (158.15 crores gross) at the India box office.

The film has also continued to keep a decent pace in the overseas circuits. It has collected, 34 crores from international markets till now.

Jolly LLB 2 has now made a collection of 192.15 crores at the worldwide box office.

The film has also become a profitable venture for makers. It has incurred a profit of 68 crores so far. With a moderate budget of 45 crores, the film now stands with a profit percentage of 151% at the box office.