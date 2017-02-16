Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 continues to perform well at the worldwide box office.

Apart from grossing 101.75 crores (nett. 72.68 crores) at the domestic market, the film has also grossed 20 crores from the international market. Jolly LLB 2 now stands with a global collection of 121.75 crores at the box office.

The courtroom comedy drama will mostly enter the 100 crore club by the end of its 2nd weekend.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in key roles.