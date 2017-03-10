Jolly LLB 2: 4th Week Box Office Collections

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 has managed to add few more moolah in its kitty in its 4th week at the box office. The courtroom drama has raked in 2.50 crores and now stands a total collection of 115.47 crores.

Commando 2‘s release didn’t much affect the business of the 2nd installment of Jolly LLB series at the Box Office.

With the gross collections of 161.65 crores in India, Jolly LLB 2 has also grossed 35 crores in the international markets. The film now stands with the global collections of 196.65 crores.

Looks like it’ll be difficult for the movie to achieve the 200 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

The Subhash Kapoor directorial venture has also turned out to be a profitable affair for the makers. Made on a moderate budget of 45 crores (Cost – 30 crores, P and A – 15 crores), the film has made a profit of 70.47 crores, which takes its profit percentage to 156.60%.

So far, the film has become the most profitable venture of 2017, surpassing Hrithik Roshan’s thriller drama Kaabil.

Jolly LLB 2 has become the 4th consecutive 100 crore film for Akshay Kumar after Airlift, Housefull 3 and Rustom, while it’s the 1st 100 crore venture for lead actress Huma Qureshi and director Subhash Kapoor.

Interestingly, this is the 3rd film where actor Kumud Mishra has worked with Akki. Earlier the two had collaborated for Airlift and Rustom.

Since Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania has hit screens today, Jolly LLB 2 has lost almost all screens and is on the verge of ending its theatrical run.

Produced under the banner of Fox Star Studios, the film also stars Annu Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Sanjay Mishra, Inaamulhaq, Sayani Gupta and Brijendra Kala in supporting roles.