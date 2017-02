Jolly LLB 2 starring Akshay Kumar in lead managed to become a profitable venture at the box office. The courtroom drama was made on a moderate budget of 45 crores including P &A.

It currently stands with a collection of 110.71 crores at the domestic box office.

The film has managed to make a profit of 65.71 crores, thus taking its profit percentage to 146%.

The Subhash Kapoor directorial was a sequel to his 2013 film Jolly LLB, that starred Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani in lead.