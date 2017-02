Subhash Kapoor’s directorial venture Jolly LLB 2 continues to earn good profits at the box office.

Made on the moderate budget of 45 crores incuding P and A, the film has collected 108.21 crores at the domestic market.

The courtroom comedy drama has made the profit of 63.21 crores which takes its profit percentage to 140.46%.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.