Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 continues to add more profits for its makers at the box office.


Made on a moderate budget of 45 crores including P and A, the courtroom comedy drama has collected 104.45 crores in two weeks at the domestic market.

Jolly LLB 2 has now made a profit of 59.45 crores which is 132.11%.

Jolly LLB 2 Makes 132% Profit At The Box Office

The film is on the verge of becoming a Super-Hit at the box office.

Produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also features Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.

