Jolly LLB 2 Makes 123% Profit At The Box Office

Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 2 continued to add more profits to its kitty at the domestic box office. Made on a moderate budget of 45 crores including P and A, the film has collected 100.37 crores in India.
The courtroom comedy drama has made a profit of 55.37 crores (123.04%) at the domestic market.
|Jolly LLB 2 Profit Calculation
|Box Office Collection
|100.37
|Cost
|45
|Return on Investment
|55.37
|ROI %
|123.04%
Produced by Fox Star Studios, Jolly LLB 2 stars Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi in lead roles.