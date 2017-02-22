Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 2 continued to add more profits to its kitty at the domestic box office. Made on a moderate budget of 45 crores including P and A, the film has collected 100.37 crores in India.

Jolly LLB 2 Makes 123% Profit At The Box Office
Jolly LLB 2 Makes 123% Profit At The Box Office

The courtroom comedy drama has made a profit of 55.37 crores (123.04%) at the domestic market.

Jolly LLB 2 Profit Calculation
Box Office Collection100.37
Cost45
Return on Investment55.37
ROI %123.04%

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Jolly LLB 2 stars Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi in lead roles.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY