Jolly LLB 2 Makes 123% Profit At The Box Office

Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 2 continued to add more profits to its kitty at the domestic box office. Made on a moderate budget of 45 crores including P and A, the film has collected 100.37 crores in India.

The courtroom comedy drama has made a profit of 55.37 crores (123.04%) at the domestic market.

Jolly LLB 2 Profit Calculation Box Office Collection 100.37 Cost 45 Return on Investment 55.37 ROI % 123.04%

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Jolly LLB 2 stars Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi in lead roles.