Akshay Kumar’s courtroom comedy drama Jolly LLB 2 has turned out to be a profitable venture for the makers. Made on a budget of 45 crores (Cost – 30 crores, P and A – 15 crores), the film has collected 95.44 crores at the domestic box office.

Jolly LLB 2 has made a profit of 50.44 crores, which takes its profit percentage to 112.08%.

It is all set to enter the 100 crore club by its 2nd Tuesday at the box office.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also features Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in key roles.