Box Office – Jolly LLB 2 is a Hit, set for 100 crore in quick time

Akshay Kumar has now delivered another Hit with Jolly LLB 2. The film brought in 4.14 crore on its second Friday post which the total reads as 81.85 crore. By the time the second weekend is through, the film would have collected almost three times the lifetime collections of Jolly LLB 2 [32 crore] and that too in 10 days flat!

The film has broken quite a few rules en route this success. It doesn’t have any hero-heroine angle per se. It doesn’t boast of any heroic ‘masala’ angle. It is set more than 50% on a single set (the courtroom). It is practically led and driven by the presence of one man (Akshay Kumar). It has a director at the helm of affairs (Subhash Kapoor) whose biggest hit was a 32 crore grosser (Jolly LLB). It has a big star leading the show but the cost of making has been less than 25 crore. It brings a couple of issues regarding the socio-political and judicial system of the country but without making much hullabaloo around it.

Still, it has done well, both critically as well as commercially!

Akshay Kumar has fast turned out to be the only superstar actor to be balancing his genres at a rapid pace and delivering cost effective profit churners in quick time, hence keeping the (money) ball moving in Bollywood!

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources