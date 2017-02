Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 continues to hold well at the worldwide box office. In 4 days, the courtroom comedy drama has grossed 80.80 crores (nett. 57.72 crores) in India and 16.73 crores at the overseas box office.

The film now stands with a global collection of 97.53 crores gross.

Jolly LLB 2 will cross the 100 crore mark today at the global market.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film is produced by Fox Star Studios and it also features Huma Qureshi in a lead role.