Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 2 has managed to hold well in its 2nd week at the worldwide box office.

So far the movie has grossed 143.41 crores (nett. 102.44 crores) in India and around 30 crores at the overseas box office. Jolly LLB 2 stands with a worldwide total of 173.41 crores.

Since Rangoon is releasing tomorrow, it’ll be interesting to see how Jolly LLB 2 performs in its 3rd week.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also features Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in key roles.