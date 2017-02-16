Box Office – Jolly LLB 2 holds on Wednesday, keeps the pace for a good first week

On Monday, Jolly LLB 2 has held quite well to bring in 7.26 crore. Jump on Tuesday was huge due to Valentine’s Day (which by the way is not a holiday per se) and now on Wednesday, the film came to normal levels, what with 5.89 crore more coming in. This is what the film would have anyways collected had Tuesday being regular too with around 6 crore in collections. However, the fact that Tuesday went past the 9 crore mark has already given the film an advantage of close to 3 crore which would have a bearing on the entire Week One collections. In that perspective, the Subhash Kapoor directed film is keeping strong.

The film currently stands at 72.68 crore and these seemed like the numbers in the offering when the first day collections read 13.2 crore. Hence, whatever numbers come in today (which would be in excess of 5 crore) are bonus for the Akshay Kumar starrer which is a good Hit in the making.

Jolly LLB 2 would now need to collect just over 20 crore in the second weekend in order to go past the 100 crore mark. That seems to be happening for sure and once the milestone is achieved, it would be Akshay Kumar’s fourth century in a row after Airlift, Housefull 3 and Rustom.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder