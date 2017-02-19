It was yet another good day in theaters for Akshay Kumar, Subhash Kapoor and their team as Jolly LLB 2 found momentum going for it on Saturday too. The film brought in 6.35 crore more and with this the overall collections now stand at 88.20 crore. The film has come quite close to the 90 crore mark and while that milestone would be achieved by Sunday afternoon, it would be interesting to see how it proceeds from there.

The film would be pretty much saved from the ‘nervous 90s’ syndrome since Sunday would see collections getting pushed by a good enough margin. Post that it would be a matter of Monday and Tuesday staying reasonably consistent and that would be enough for Jolly LLB 2 to enter the 100 Crore Club.

This year, there have been three films that have brought in substantial numbers [Raees, Kaabil and Jolly LLB 2] with more than 300 crore coming in already. This is better than how things stood last year till this time and with Rangoon coming this Friday, one hopes and expects a larger chunk of moolah to be churned for Bollywood industry.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources