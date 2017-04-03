Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 has somehow managed to add few more lakhs in its kitty at the box office. The courtroom comedy drama has managed to collect 5 lacs in its 7th weekend at the domestic market. Jolly LLB 2 currently stands with a grand total of 116.97 crores.

Jolly LLB 2 has become the 4th consecutive 100 crore film for Akshay Kumar after Airlift, Housefull 3 and Rustom, while it’s the 1st 100 crore venture for the lead actress Huma Qureshi and director Subhash Kapoor.

Apart from grossing 163.75 crores (nett 116.97 crores) in India, the film has also grossed 36.69 crores at the overseas box office. Jolly LLB 2 now stands with a global collections of 200.44 crores.

The film has also turned out to be profitable affair for the makers. Made on the moderate budget of 45 crores including P and A, Jolly LLB 2 has made a profit of 71.97 crores, which takes its profit percentage to 160%.

Interestingly, this is the 3rd film where actor Kumud Mishra has worked with Akki. Earlier the two had collaborated for Airlift and Rustom.

Produced under the banner of Fox Star Studios, the film also stars Annu Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Sanjai Mishra, Inaamulhaq, Sayani Gupta and Brijendra Kala in supporting roles.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is having three films in the pipeline this year, which are Toilet – Ek Prem Katha opposite Bhumi Pednekar, 2.0 (Robot 2) along with Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson, which will hit the screens during Diwali and Pad Man opposite Sonam Kapoor, which will be produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna.

While in 2018, the Khiladi Kumar will be having 3 releases which includes Neeraj Pandey’s Crack, Reema Kagti’s Gold which will be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banner Excel Entertainment (releasing on 15th August) and Mogul which will be the biopic of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar.