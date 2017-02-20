Akshay’s Jolly LLB 2 Grosses Over 155 Crores Worldwide

Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 has crossed the 157 crore mark at the worldwide box office. So far, the movie has grossed 133.61 crores (nett. 95.44 crores) in India and 24 crores at the overseas market.

Jolly LLB 2 now stands with a global collections of 157.61 crores at the box office.

Taking the worldwide box office collection into account, Akshay’s Rustom and Airlift had raked in 218 crores and 231 crores respectively last year. Will Jolly LLB 2 mark Akki’s 3rd entry into the Top Worldwide Grossers’ list?

Produced under the banner of Fox Star Studios, the film also features Huma Qureshi in a lead role.