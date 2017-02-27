Jolly LLB 2 Grosses 188 Crores Worldwide

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 has managed to perform decently in spite of new releases. The film became Akshay’s first film in 2017 to enter the 100 crore club. It currently stands with a collection of 110.71 crores nett (155 crores gross) at the India box office.

The film’s overseas collections are approximately 33 crores and now stands with a worldwide collection of 188 crores at the box office.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also starred Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor in lead roles.