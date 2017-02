Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 is enjoying good theatrical run at the worldwide box office.

So far, the courtroom comedy drama has grossed 148.68 crores (nett 106.20 crores) and 31 crores in the international markets.

Jolly LLB 2 now stands with the global collections of 179.68 crores.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.