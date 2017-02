Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 enjoyed a good opening day at the box office.

The courtroom comedy drama collected 13.20 crores on its 1st Friday.

Since the word of mouth is positive, the film will show good growth over the weekend.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in key roles.