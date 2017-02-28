Jolly LLB 2 Drops On 3rd Monday At The Box Office

Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 had a decent third weekend, but the film is now dropping in the week days. It collected 60 lacs on its third Monday and now stands with a total collection of 111.31 crores at the domestic box office.

With Jolly LLB 2, Akshay now has seven films in the 100 crore club and that is huge. The courtroom drama, received a lot of praises from the critics and was enjoyed by the audiences as well.

Looks like the film will be folding in major circuits soon. Nonetheless, the film’s collections have been quite good. It is expected to beat Akshay Kumar’s Holiday‘s lifetime collections soon.