Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 had a decent third weekend, but the film is now dropping in the week days. It collected 60 lacs on its third Monday and now stands with a total collection of 111.31 crores at the domestic box office.


With Jolly LLB 2, Akshay now has seven films in the 100 crore club and that is huge. The courtroom drama, received a lot of praises from the critics and was enjoyed by the audiences as well.

Jolly LLB 2 Drops On 3rd Monday At The Box Office
Jolly LLB 2 Drops On 3rd Monday At The Box Office

Looks like the film will be folding in major circuits soon. Nonetheless, the film’s collections have been quite good. It is expected to beat Akshay Kumar’s Holiday‘s lifetime collections soon.

MovieYearCollections
Rowdy Rathore2012131.00 Cr
Airlift2016129.00 Cr
Rustom2016127.42 Cr
Housefull 22012114.00 Cr
Holiday2014112.65 Cr
Jolly LLB 22017110.71 Cr
Housefull 32016107.70 Cr
Baby201595.50 Cr
Singh Is Bliing201590.25 Cr
Gabbar Is Back201586.00 Cr

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY