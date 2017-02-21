Jolly LLB 2 Crosses 160 Crore Mark At The Worldwide Box Office

Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi starrer Jolly LLB 2 has crossed the 160 crore mark at the global box office.
In India, the film grossed 137.08 crores (97.92 crores nett) and 24 crores in the international markets. Jolly LLB 2 now stands with a total collections of 161.08 crores at the worldwide box office.
The movie hasn’t entered the list of Top Global earners, nevertheless, it has become a huge money spinner for its makers within 11 days.
Check Out Bollywood’s Top Worldwide Grossers
(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)
|Rank
|Overseas
(Gross)
|India
(Nett)
|India
(Gross)
|Global
|1. PK (2014)
|303.00
|339.50
|489.00
|792.00
|2. Dangal (2016)
|202.00
|386.68
|541.35
|743.35
|3. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)
|193.39
|320.34
|432.46
|626.00
|4. Sultan (2016)
|168.00
|300.45
|420.65
|589.00
|5. Dhoom3 (2013)
|186.00
|280.25
|372.00
|558.00
|6. Chennai Express (2013)
|121.00
|226.70
|301.00
|422.00
|7. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)
|93.70
|207.40
|305.00
|399.00
|8. 3 Idiots (2009)
|126.00
|202.00
|269.00
|395.00
|9. Dilwale (2015)
|180.09
|148.72
|214.15
|394.00
|10. Happy New Year (2014)
|90.00
|205.00
|295.00
|385.00
|11. Kick (2014)
|67.58
|233.00
|309.89
|377.00
|12. Krrish 3 (2013)
|54.00
|240.50
|320.00
|374.00
|13. Bajirao Mastani (2015)
|101.83
|184.00
|265.00
|367.00
|14. Bang Bang (2014)
|79.00
|181.03
|261.00
|340.00
|15. Ek Tha Tiger (2012)
|57.00
|198.00
|263.00
|320.00
|16. Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewaani (2013)
|58.00
|190.03
|259.00
|318.00
|17. Raees (2017)
|90.45
|139.21
|200.00
|290.45
|18. Dabangg 2 (2012)
|54.00
|159.00
|211.00
|265.00
|19. Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015)
|45.80
|152.00
|213.00
|258.00
|20. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)
|85.00
|112.50
|157.50
|242.50
|21. Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)
|80.00
|121.00
|161.00
|241.00
|22. Airlift (2016)
|47.60
|129.00
|184.00
|231.60
|23. Rustom (2016)
|40.54
|127.42
|178.26
|218.80
|24. M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story(2016)
|30.00
|133.04
|187.00
|217.00
|25. Kaabil (2017)
|34.50
|121.00
|175.00
|209.50
Jolly LLB 2 also stars Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles