Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi starrer Jolly LLB 2 has crossed the 160 crore mark at the global box office.


In India, the film grossed 137.08 crores (97.92 crores nett) and 24 crores in the international markets. Jolly LLB 2 now stands with a total collections of 161.08 crores at the worldwide box office.

Jolly LLB 2 Crosses 160 Crore Mark At The Worldwide Box Office

The movie hasn’t entered the list of Top Global earners, nevertheless, it has become a huge money spinner for its makers within 11 days.

Check Out Bollywood’s Top Worldwide Grossers

(Please rotate your screen for best viewing)

RankOverseas
(Gross)		India
(Nett)		India
(Gross)		Global
1. PK (2014)303.00339.50489.00792.00
2. Dangal (2016)202.00386.68541.35 743.35
3. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)193.39320.34432.46626.00
4. Sultan (2016)168.00300.45420.65589.00
5. Dhoom3 (2013)186.00280.25372.00558.00
6. Chennai Express (2013)121.00226.70301.00422.00
7. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)93.70207.40305.00399.00
8. 3 Idiots (2009)126.00202.00269.00395.00
9. Dilwale (2015)180.09148.72214.15394.00
10. Happy New Year (2014)90.00205.00295.00385.00
11. Kick (2014)67.58233.00309.89377.00
12. Krrish 3 (2013)54.00240.50320.00374.00
13. Bajirao Mastani (2015)101.83184.00265.00367.00
14. Bang Bang (2014)79.00181.03261.00340.00
15. Ek Tha Tiger (2012)57.00198.00263.00320.00
16. Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewaani (2013)58.00190.03259.00318.00
17. Raees (2017)90.45139.21200.00 290.45
18. Dabangg 2 (2012)54.00159.00211.00265.00
19. Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015)45.80152.00213.00258.00
20. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)85.00112.50157.50 242.50
21. Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)80.00121.00161.00241.00
22. Airlift (2016)47.60129.00184.00231.60
23. Rustom (2016)40.54127.42178.26218.80
24. M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story(2016)30.00133.04187.00 217.00
25. Kaabil (2017)34.50121.00175.00 209.50

Jolly LLB 2 also stars Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles

