Jolly LLB 2 Crosses 160 Crore Mark At The Worldwide Box Office

Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi starrer Jolly LLB 2 has crossed the 160 crore mark at the global box office.

In India, the film grossed 137.08 crores (97.92 crores nett) and 24 crores in the international markets. Jolly LLB 2 now stands with a total collections of 161.08 crores at the worldwide box office.

The movie hasn’t entered the list of Top Global earners, nevertheless, it has become a huge money spinner for its makers within 11 days.

Jolly LLB 2 also stars Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles