Box Office – Jolly LLB 2 and The Ghazi Attack – Weekend updates

Jolly LLB 2 and The Ghazi Attack have managed yet another shot at a good week ahead, what with good momentum maintained right through the weekend. While Jolly LLB 2 is in its third week, The Ghazi Attack is in its second week. Both films have found favor amongst the audiences, as was evidenced from increased footfalls right through the weekend.

Subhash Kapoor directed Jolly LLB 2 collected 2.75 crore* more on Sunday and with this collections have hit 111 crore* mark.

On the other hand The Ghazi Attack too had audiences rooting for it as 1.20 crore* more came in. The Sankalp directed film now stands at 15 crore*.

Both films have benefited from the fact that Rangoon hasn’t quite roared at the Box Office. As a result of that, audiences went back to films that have already been seeing good word of mouth coming their way. While Jolly LLB 2 is seeing masses rooting for it, amongst the classes – especially at the urban centers – The Ghazi Attack is doing well.

Next four days would be further beneficial for both the films and it is expected that the fall on Monday would be limited when compared to the Friday collections. Though overall there isn’t much for exhibitors to cheer about as sum total of all three films in the running is not expected to go past the 6-7 crore mark (in the available capacity of over 35 crore), they would be thankful that still at least something is coming from the ones that are already in the play.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder