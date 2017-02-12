Box Office – Jolly LLB 2 almost touches Jolly LLB lifetime collections in 2 days flat

On its release, Jolly LLB [2013] had enjoyed a weekend of 12.5 and then was declared a Hit after scoring 32 crore in its lifetime. Now the second of the franchise, which has released four years later, has managed to come quite close to this mark in two days flat. The film has collected 30.51 crore already, what with Friday bringing in 13.2 crore and Saturday seeing a huge jump with 17.31 crore more coming in.

Of course the film has a bigger star, what with Arshad Warsi making way for Akshay Kumar, and due to this Jolly LLB 2 is expected to do at least three times the lifetime business of Jolly LLB [32 crore] and hence go past the 100 crore mark. This would happen since as a franchise, the Subhash Kapoor directed film has certainly grown with added footfalls being enjoyed.

It would have been wonderful had the lifetime total of Jolly LLB been crossed by its sequel within two days itself. However, it is happening this morning as you read this and one now waits to see how much bigger does Sunday turn out for the Akshay Kumar starrer, what with all around positive reviews and good feedback coming its way.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder