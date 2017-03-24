Akshay Kumar starrer Jolly LLB 2 still continued to add more moolah in the sixth week. The film now stands with a collection of 116.92 crores nett (163.68 crores gross) at the domestic box office. The film became much more successful compared to its prequel starring Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani.

The film became Akshay’s first film of the year to make it to the 100 crore club this year. The courtroom drama also made a collection of 36 crores from the overseas circuits. It now stands with 199.68 crores at the worldwide box office. This is Akshay’s seventh 100 crore film. Akshay already had six films in the 100 crore club which include, Airlift, Rustom, Housefull 2, Housefull 3, Rowdy Rathore and Holiday. Jolly LLB 2 also managed to beat the lifetime collections of his previous releases such as Housefull 3, Holiday etc.

Jolly LLB 2 was made on decent budget of 45 crores and has now made a profit of 71.92 crores, thus taking its profit percentage to 160% at the domestic box office. It is currently the most profitable film of 2017 followed by Kaabil and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also starred Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in key roles.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is having three films in the pipeline for this year, which are Toilet – Ek Prem Katha opposite Bhumi Pednekar, 2.0 (Robot 2) along with Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson, which will hit the screens during Diwali and Pad Man opposite Sonam Kapoor, which will be produced by his wife Twinkle Khanna.

While in 2018, the Khiladi Kumar will be having 3 releases which includes Neeraj Pandey’s Crack, Reema Kagti’s Gold which will be produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banner Excel Entertainment (releasing on 15th August) and Mogul which will be the biopic of T-Series founder Gulshan Kumar.