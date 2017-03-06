Jolly LLB 2: 4th Weekend Box Office Collections

Despite the release of Commando 2 and Hollywood flick Logan, Akshay’s Jolly LLB 2 still managed to collect little moolah at the box office.

The film collected 1.50 crore in its 4th weekend and currently stands with a grand total of 114.47 crores.

The courtroom comedy drama will probably fold its theatrical run, post the release of Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which is set to hit the screens on this Friday. Its lifetime business might stand in the range of 115 – 115.50 crores at the Domestic Box Office.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also stars Huma Qureshi in a lead role.