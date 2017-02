Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 continues to perform well in its 3rd week at the box office.

The film raked in approximately 2.01 crores yesterday and and now stands with the total collections of 108.21 crores.

The film should cross the 110 crore mark by the end of its 3rd weekend.

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles.