Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 has managed to hold well on its 3rd Friday at the box office.

The courtroom comedy drama raked in approximately 1.75* crores yesterday and now stands with 106.20 crores.

The film will probably cross the 110 crore mark by the end of its 3rd weekend at the box office.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, the film also features Huma Qureshi in a lead role.