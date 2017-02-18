Jolly LLB 2: 2nd Friday Box Office Collections

Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 continued to perform well on second Friday, in spite of new releases. The film collected 4.14 crores on its second Friday. It now stands with a collection of 81.85 crores at the domestic box office.

The film was received well by the audiences and is now expected to have a decent second weekend. If the film continues to perform well, it will soon be making it to the 100 crore club.

Jolly LLB 2 is Akshay’s first release of the year and will become his first 100 crore entrant of the year. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also starred Huma Qureshi, Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kpaoor in lead roles.