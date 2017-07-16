Jagga Jasoos Shows Good Growth On Its 1st Saturday At The Box Office

After enjoying a decent opening day, Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos showed good jump on its 2nd day at the box office.

The musical adventure romantic comedy film raked in 11.53 crores on its 2nd Saturday and now stands with the grand total of 20.10 crores.

Looking at the current scenario, the film should cross the 30 crore mark by its opening weekend at the domestic market.

Written and directed by Anurag Basu, The movie also stars Katrina Kaif and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. It is produced by Anurag Basu, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and Ranbir Kapoor. It revolves around the story of a teenage detective in search of his missing father.

Ranbir Kapoor has essayed the role of a school boy in the film. Director Basu said in a statement, “Ranbir has this inherent charm and innocence which he brought forth in his role. I wanted the audience to see a new and different version of Ranbir, and with Jagga Jasoos, the audience will see him as a high school boy, playing a character half his age for the very first time.”

On the other work front, Ranbir Kapoor has two big projects lined up. One among them is Sanjay Dutt’s biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani, who previously helmed blockbusters like PK, 3 Idiots, and Munnabhai series. The film also features Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal in key roles.

The other is Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon opposite Alia Bhatt. The film is the 3rd collaboration between director Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor. The duo, who happen to be close friends has previously worked in Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewaani.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, will star in Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai. The film is a sequel of 2012’s blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who previously helmed films like Sultan, Gunday and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. It is produced under the reputed banner Yash Raj Films and is set to hit the screens on 22nd December during the Christmas weekend this year.