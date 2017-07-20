Jagga Jasoos Remains Steady On 1st Wednesday At The Box Office

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos had crossed the 40 crore mark on its 5th day at the box office. The musical adventure raked in approximately 3.05 crores on its 1st Wednesday and now stands with the grand total of 43.75 crores.

Though the box office numbers are not great, the movie has managed to create a buzz and gain amazing reviews among the audiences.

Written and directed by Anurag Basu, The movie also stars Saurabh Shukla in a key role. It is produced by Anurag Basu, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and Ranbir Kapoor. It revolves around the story of a teenage detective in search of his missing father.

The film is, in fact, better than what Katrina Kaif’s last release Baar Baar Dekho had done in its entire lifetime [32 crores] and though the scale, budget, and expectations from both are poles apart, the fact still remains that there has been a start nonetheless.

On the work front, Katrina will star in Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai. The film is a sequel of 2012’s blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. It is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who has previously helmed films like Sultan, Gunday and Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. It is produced under the reputed banner of Yash Raj Films and is set to hit the screens on 22nd December during the Christmas weekend this year. She is also currently shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor has two big projects lined up. One among them is Sanjay Dutt’s biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani.The film also features Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal in key roles.

The other is Ayan Mukerji’s Dragon opposite Alia Bhatt. The duo, who happen to be close friends has previously worked in Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewaani. However, this will be the first time when Ranbir and Alia will share screen space.